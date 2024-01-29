Both 105.7 KJJP and 94.9 Connect serving the Amarillo area are currently operating at reduced power due to weather-related damage to the antenna. If you are experiencing static on these signals please use the digital streaming service either here or on the HPPR mobile app. Repairs should be completed soon.
New mothers in Gaza struggle to access basic medical services
Sarah McCammon is a National Correspondent covering the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast for NPR. Her work focuses on political, social and cultural divides in America, including abortion and reproductive rights, and the intersections of politics and religion. She's also a frequent guest host for NPR news magazines, podcasts and special coverage.
Christopher Intagliata is an editor at All Things Considered, where he writes news and edits interviews with politicians, musicians, restaurant owners, scientists and many of the other voices heard on the air.