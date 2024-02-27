© 2021
High Plains
94.9 HPPR Connect will be on and off the air this Thursday and Friday as work is done to replace the transmitting antenna and transmitter. We apologize for this disruption, though the work is being done to improve the station's overall signal quality and reliability. You can always listen to HPPR Connect using the player above.

Here are the stakes for Biden as Michigan wraps up the primary

By Elena Moore
Published February 27, 2024 at 3:21 PM CST

While Democrats don't have a contested primary in Michigan Tuesday, there is contention among Democratic voters about the future of the party.

Elena Moore
