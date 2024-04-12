© 2021
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
HPPR Radio Readers Book Club

Poetry and Water Set I

By Pat Tyrer
Published April 12, 2024 at 5:00 AM CDT
Contemporary portrait Samuel Taylor Coleridge (1772 – 1834)
Public Domain, Wikimedia Commons
/
https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/9/91/Samuel_Taylor_Coleridge.jpg
Contemporary portrait Samuel Taylor Coleridge (1772 – 1834)

I’m Pat Tyrer from Canyon, Texas for the High-Plains-Public-Radio-Readers Book Club.

Today I’ll be sharing some poetry, all tangentially connected to our spring theme of “Water, Water, Neverwhere.”

I’ve included poems from famous poets as well as those from poets on the High Plains. And of course, I’ll begin with the most often quoted poem about water excerpted from Samuel Taylor Coleridge’s The Rime of the Ancient Mariner.

The Rime of the Ancient Mariner, excerpt Lines 115-126
“Drought Contingency Implementation” by Pat Tyrer
“Rain” by Phillip Periman

I hope you’ve enjoyed this small selection of poetry.

I’m Pat Tyrer from Canyon, Texas for the High-Plains-Public-Radio-Readers Book Club.

Tags
Spring Read 2024: Water, Water Neverwhere 2024 Spring ReadHPPR Radio Readers Book Club
Stay Connected
Pat Tyrer
Canyon, Texas
See stories by Pat Tyrer