Would you qualify for the jury on a Trump trial? Find out in the quiz

By Holly J. Morris
Published April 12, 2024 at 4:01 AM CDT
As those in the path of totality recover from their collective moment of transcendence, a juicy Trump trial is finally, almost, so-close-you-can-taste-it about to start. But that's next week's quiz fodder.

This week, topics thrown into the flaming quiz pyre include high-energy physics, beloved snacks, music traditions and, of course, viral animals. (Not those, though.) Want an 11/11? Hint: Don't overthink.

