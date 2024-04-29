© 2021
KJJP-FM 105.7 is currently operating at 15% of power, limiting its signal strength and range in the Amarillo-Canyon area. This due to complicated problems with its very old transmitter. Local engineers are continuing to work on the transmitter and are consulting with the manufacturer to diagnose and fix the problems. We apologize for this disruption and service as we work as quickly as possible to restore KJPFM to full power. In the mean time you can always stream either the HPPR Mix service or HPPR Connect service using the player above or the HPPR app.

How did a missing cat turn up 650 miles from home? Amazon

By Kathryn Fink,
Mallory Yu
Published April 29, 2024 at 3:54 PM CDT

Earlier this month in Utah, a shy, 6-year-old indoor cat named Galena vanished from her home. Then her microchip was detected 650 miles away in California.

Copyright 2024 NPR
