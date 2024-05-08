© 2021
KJJP-FM 105.7 is currently operating at 15% of power, limiting its signal strength and range in the Amarillo-Canyon area. This due to complicated problems with its very old transmitter. Local engineers are continuing to work on the transmitter and are consulting with the manufacturer to diagnose and fix the problems. We apologize for this disruption and service as we work as quickly as possible to restore KJPFM to full power. In the mean time you can always stream either the HPPR Mix service or HPPR Connect service using the player above or the HPPR app.

Steve Albini, iconoclastic rock musician and engineer, dies at 61

By Lars Gotrich
Published May 8, 2024 at 12:47 PM CDT
Steve Albini in his Electrical Audio studios in Chicago in 2023.
John Semley
/
WXPN
Steve Albini in his Electrical Audio studios in Chicago in 2023.

Steve Albini, renowned for decades as a distinctive underground musician and recording engineer, died Tuesday night of a heart attack. Staff at his Chicago recording studio, Electrical Audio, confirmed news of his death with NPR. Albini was 61 years old.

As a performer, he fronted Shellac and Big Black, two indie-rock bands that pushed punk and noise past absurd and abrasive limits. Albini famously did not like to be called a "producer," but he worked on — by his own estimate — "a couple thousand" albums as a recording engineer, including classics like the Pixies' Surfer Rosa, Nirvana's In Utero and PJ Harvey's Rid of Me.

Shellac's sixth studio album, To All Trains, is set to be released May 17.

Lars Gotrich
