KJJP-FM 105.7 is currently operating at 15% of power, limiting its signal strength and range in the Amarillo-Canyon area. This due to complicated problems with its very old transmitter. Local engineers are continuing to work on the transmitter and are consulting with the manufacturer to diagnose and fix the problems. We apologize for this disruption and service as we work as quickly as possible to restore KJPFM to full power. In the mean time you can always stream either the HPPR Mix service or HPPR Connect service using the player above or the HPPR app.

Troubled plane-maker Boeing holds its annual shareholders meeting on Friday

Published May 17, 2024 at 4:13 AM CDT

The airplane maker continues to answer difficult questions about production and quality control lapses on its 737 Max jets.

