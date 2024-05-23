© 2021
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KJJP-FM 105.7 is currently operating at 15% of power, limiting its signal strength and range in the Amarillo-Canyon area. This due to complicated problems with its very old transmitter. Local engineers are continuing to work on the transmitter and are consulting with the manufacturer to diagnose and fix the problems. We apologize for this disruption and service as we work as quickly as possible to restore KJPFM to full power. In the mean time you can always stream either the HPPR Mix service or HPPR Connect service using the player above or the HPPR app.

The number of older people at risk of heat exposure will double in the coming decades

By Alejandra Borunda
Published May 23, 2024 at 4:46 PM CDT

A new study warns that 200 million more people 69 or older will be at risk of dying in heat waves by 2050.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Alejandra Borunda
[Copyright 2024 NPR]