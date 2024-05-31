© 2021
KJJP-FM 105.7 is currently operating at 15% of power, limiting its signal strength and range in the Amarillo-Canyon area. This due to complicated problems with its very old transmitter. Local engineers are continuing to work on the transmitter and are consulting with the manufacturer to diagnose and fix the problems. We apologize for this disruption and service as we work as quickly as possible to restore KJPFM to full power. In the mean time you can always stream either the HPPR Mix service or HPPR Connect service using the player above or the HPPR app.

There's only one Trump question in this week's news quiz. But can you answer it?

By Holly J. Morris
Published May 31, 2024 at 4:00 AM CDT
From left: Sonequa Martin-Green, Xiao Qi Ji, RFK Jr.
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images; Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images; Ian Maule/Getty Images
This week, there was an unusual amount of air travel news: bad, sad, heartwarming and perhaps unnecessary. After Memorial Day security lines, clearly audiences had a thirst for more airport-adjacent content!

But no one cared after around 5 p.m. ET on Thursday, because the Trump verdict came in.

If your brain survived that and the three-day weekend, maybe you can get that 11/11 this week.

Holly J. Morris
Holly J. Morris works on NPR's Training team. She was an editor at The Washington Post Express, National Geographic and U.S. News and World Report, and a college teacher.