KZNK-FM 90.1 serving far Northwest Kansas is off the air due to interference to the satellite signal that delivers HPPR’s programming to the station. Our engineer is currently at the site working to determine the source of the interference and resolve the problem. We apologize for this service disruption and invite you to listen to HPPR’s digital streams at hppr.org or the HPPR mobile app.

New public art turns new eyes to old injustices in Phildadelphia

By Megan Lim,
Katia RiddleAri Shapiro
Published July 3, 2024 at 4:03 PM CDT
Artist Sonya Clark in front of 'The Descendants of Monticello' at Declaration House in Philadelphia.
Steve Weinik/Photo by Steve Weinik.
Artist Sonya Clark in front of 'The Descendants of Monticello' at Declaration House in Philadelphia.

A new public art exhibit in Philadelphia examines the Declaration of Independence through the eyes of the enslaved people of Monticello.

Megan Lim
Katia Riddle
Ari Shapiro
