KZNK-FM 90.1 serving far Northwest Kansas is off the air due to interference to the satellite signal that delivers HPPR’s programming to the station. Our engineer is currently at the site working to determine the source of the interference and resolve the problem. We apologize for this service disruption and invite you to listen to HPPR’s digital streams at hppr.org or the HPPR mobile app.
Federal officials warn many parts of the U.S. could see elevated wildfire risks
Boise State Public Radio News |
By
Murphy Woodhouse,