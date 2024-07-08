With just one mention of abortion, Republican Party lays out its 2024 policy platform

Dedicated to the "To the Forgotten Men and Women of America," the Republican Party's 2024 platform reads like the transcript of a Trump rally speech.

The Republican National Committee’s Platform Committee adopted former President Donald Trump’s platform, a document that leans into Trump’s preferred “America First” stances and steers away from traditional GOP social issues.

The platform starts with 20 promises, largely pulling from the tag lines of the former president, including “STOP THE MIGRANT INVASION” and the simplistic “END INFLATION.” Trump’s campaign sought to pare down the party platform.

More recently, Trump has made sure to try to distance himself from the controversial (and lengthy) Project 2025 policy document put together by some of his allies.

Notably, the promises don’t mention anything about abortion, as Trump attempts to de-emphasize the issue and appeal to swing voters. In the entire platform, the word appears just once, in a statement about the party's dedication to protecting "the issue of life." It reads: "We will oppose Late Term Abortion."

After appointing the Supreme Court justices who helped overturn the constitutional right to abortion, he’s said the issue should now be up to states.

Other social issues appear more frequently, including promises related to limiting federal funding for schools teaching so-called Critical Race Theory and keeping "men out of women's sports."

Copyright 2024 NPR