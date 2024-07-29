Why the Supreme Court doesn't represent America

Supreme Court justices are selected by presidents and confirmed by senators – but does that mean they necessarily represent the will of the people? Kevin J. McMahon, John R. Reitemeyer Professor of Political Science at Trinity College, joins host Krys Boyd to discuss how we got to a court that doesn't reflect the majority of the electorate, what that means for its reputation, and ideas for how to fix what's broken. His book is "A Supreme Court Unlike Any Other: The Deepening Divide Between the Justices and the People."

