Supermodel Cameron Russell says she's an 'accomplice' to the wrongs of her industry

Supermodel Cameron Russell has experienced the privilege of the fashion industry, and has witnessed its failings firsthand. She describes her journey to hold the industry—and herself—accountable.

About Cameron Russell

Cameron Russell is a model, writer, and activist. Her book is called How to Make Herself Agreeable to Everyone.

She spent the last twenty years working as a model for clients like Prada, Calvin Klein, Victoria’s Secret, H&M, Vogue and Elle. She gave one of the most popular TED talks of all time, with over 40 million views. She is the co-founder of Model Mafia, a collective of hundreds of fashion models striving for a more equitable, just, and sustainable industry, and was the force behind campaigns including #MyJobShouldNotIncludeAbuse, which brought the #MeToo movement to fashion.

Russell graduated from Columbia University with a degree in economics and political science.

