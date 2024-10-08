Hurricane Milton's path toward Florida

KTOT-FM 89.5 serving the northeast TX Panhandle is off the air due to the failure of both air conditioning units needed to cool it's high-power transmitter. We are currently working on repairs and evaluating whether the units need to be replaced. We apologize for this this loss of service. In the meantime, you can always listen on-line through the player above or on HPPR's mobile app to either HPPR Mix, KTOT's regular programming, or HPPR Connect featuring all news and information programming.
Juana Summers is a political correspondent for NPR covering race, justice and politics. She has covered politics since 2010 for publications including Politico, CNN and The Associated Press. She got her start in public radio at KBIA in Columbia, Mo., and also previously covered Congress for NPR.
Courtney Dorning has been a Senior Editor for NPR's All Things Considered since November 2018. In that role, she's the lead editor for the daily show. Dorning is responsible for newsmaker interviews, lead news segments and the small, quirky features that are a hallmark of the network's flagship afternoon magazine program.