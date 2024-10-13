© 2024
KTOT-FM 89.5 serving the northeast TX Panhandle is off the air due to the failure of both air conditioning units needed to cool it's high-power transmitter. The air conditioning units are currently being replaced and other HVAC improvements made. If all goes well, we hope to have these repairs made and KTOT back on the air by the end of the day on Friday, 10/10. We apologize for this this interruption in service. In the meantime, you can always listen on-line through the player above or on HPPR's mobile app to either HPPR Mix, KTOT's regular programming, or HPPR Connect featuring all news and information programming.
HPPR Radio Readers Book Club

Book Leader Miriam Scott Discusses "Long Way Down"

By Miriam Scott
Published October 13, 2024 at 5:00 AM CDT
Long Way Down by Jason Reynolds (2017)

A gun is what fifteen-year-old Will has shoved in the back waistband of his jeans. His brother Shawn was just murdered. And Will knows the rules. No crying. No snitching. Revenge. Will goes after the latter as he gets on the elevator, seventh floor, stoked. As the elevator descends, Will is joined by spirits of the past, spirits whose life experiences reflect violent pasts, spirits that carry messages that carry pieces of a bigger story than the one Will thinks he knows.

Quotes:

“Another things about the rules
They weren't meant to be broken.
They were meant for the broken
to follow.”

“People always love people more when they're dead.”

Miriam Scott
Miriam Scott

Book Leader Miriam Scott Discusses Long Way Down by Jason Reynolds (2017)

Miriam Scott was born in a small town called Mechernich in western Germany. In 2000, she met her future husband, a Marine security guard at the American embassy. They married in Colorado in 2002 and moved to Amarillo, Texas in 2005. A member of St Andrew's Episcopal Church in Amarillo, Miriam was ordained to the priesthood in May of 2021, and just as she finished a bachelor’s in social work WTAMU where her internship was with the Potter County Sheriff department in the inmate program.

Fall Read 2024: Through The Eyes Of A Child 2024 Fall ReadHPPR Radio Readers Book Club
Miriam Scott
Amarillo, TX
