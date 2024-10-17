New KU research center will focus on health equity and access

Researchers at the University of Kansas School of Social Welfare are looking to solve health equity and access issues at a new Center for the Advancement of Health Equity . Their goal is to approach health disparities through a social work lens.

The center was founded by four researchers at the school, Carrie Wendel-Hummell, Jason Matejkowski, Michelle Levy and Cheryl Holmes. They’ll serve as directors.

Matejkowski said there’s been a movement in health care to integrate different aspects of care, like behavioral health, physical health and dentistry, and develop a holistic approach to treating a person’s health needs.

The research center’s work expands on that, he said.

“Social workers are not physicians; we’re not nurses, anesthetists, et cetera,” Matejkowski said. “But we are playing an increasingly important role with the focus on these nonmedical factors that are influencing health outcomes.”

Matejkowski said the center will bring researchers and problem-solvers from different disciplines together.

“The center is kind of that platform, that hub that says, ‘We're here, this is a place where you can meet, you can join us in our efforts and join us in our mission to address these health inequities,’” he said.

Wendel-Hummell said the center will also offer training programs, like one for workers who provide long-term care to elderly people or people with disabilities.

“This is a workforce that is underpaid, and currently it doesn't have a lot of access to training and education programs,” she said.

Wendel-Hummell said they’re actively recruiting interdisciplinary research affiliates who are working on health equity solutions.

She said their vision is to come up with behavioral health and long-term care systems that meet everyone's needs and to end health disparities.

“I would say our long-term goal, elimination of health inequities, would put us out of business,” Wendel-Hummell said. “I think we would all be OK with that.”

