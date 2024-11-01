© 2024
The life and legacy of Dr. Ruth—and her tips for fighting loneliness

By Manoush Zomorodi,
Katie MonteleoneSanaz Meshkinpour
Published November 1, 2024 at 8:37 AM CDT
TEDxBerkshires

Part 3 of the TED Radio Hour episode A guide to being brave in relationships.

World-renowned sex therapist Dr. Ruth turned her focus to loneliness in the final years of her life. Journalist Allison Gilbert reflects on Dr. Ruth's life, and shares her advice for making friends.

About Allison Gilbert

Allison Gilbert is an Emmy Award-winning journalist and author. She is co-author of The Joy of Connections: 100 Ways to Beat Loneliness and Live a Happier and More Meaningful Life, co-written with Dr. Ruth Westheimer and Pierre Lehu.

About Dr. Ruth

Dr. Ruth K. Westheimer broke stigmas for more than forty years, beginning in the 1980s with her nationally syndicated radio show Sexually Speaking. She authored or co-authored forty-six books on many topics and was named New York’s Ambassador to Loneliness, the first such position in the United States. A beloved therapist known to millions as “Dr. Ruth,” she passed away in July 2024.

This segment of the TED Radio Hour was produced by Katie Monteleone. It was edited by Sanaz Meshkinpour. You can follow us on Facebook @TEDRadioHour and email us at TEDRadioHour@npr.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR

Manoush Zomorodi
Manoush Zomorodi is the host of TED Radio Hour. She is a journalist, podcaster and media entrepreneur, and her work reflects her passion for investigating how technology and business are transforming humanity.
Katie Monteleone
Katie Monteleone is a producer for TED Radio Hour. She started out as an intern for the show in January 2019. After her internship, Monteleone began producing for Life Kit before returning to the TED Radio Hour team in October 2019 as a full-time producer.
Sanaz Meshkinpour
