Groups of Latino immigrants help to put out wildfires in Los Angeles area

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

One of the places where the LA wildfires have struck the hardest is in Altadena. That's northeast of downtown LA. It's the Eaton fire, and it's ripped through entire blocks. In many neighborhoods, though, there weren't enough firefighters nearby, so groups of Latino immigrants started showing up to help. Here's NPR's Adrian Florido.

ADRIAN FLORIDO, BYLINE: The two houses at the corner of El Molino Avenue and Sacramento Street have already mostly burned to the ground. The flames are still shooting up from the piles of debris.

(SOUNDBITE OF WATER SLOSHING)

FLORIDO: Hilda Lopez is on the lawn of the house next door, which is still standing. She's filling buckets with a watering hose.

HILDA LOPEZ: (Speaking Spanish).

FLORIDO: "We came to help so that the fires don't keep spreading," she says. Whose houses are these?

(Speaking Spanish).

LOPEZ: (Speaking Spanish).

FLORIDO: Lopez doesn't know. Most residents have evacuated. But about 20 men and women, almost all Latino immigrants from more working-class neighborhoods, have swooped in to put out the fires.

(SOUNDBITE OF WATER SPLASHING)

FLORIDO: Some are using their buckets to scoop water out of the swimming pool next door. Maria Garcia, an undocumented immigrant from Guatemala who works cleaning houses, is at the edge of the debris pile using a hose to douse the flames. She's also not from this neighborhood, but she couldn't sleep knowing people here were losing their homes.

MARIA GARCIA: (Speaking Spanish).

FLORIDO: "I told my kids, let's go help if we can," she says.

GARCIA: (Speaking Spanish).

FLORIDO: She got up, called several of her friends. Her brothers called some of their friends. And they all came to the burn zone. They spread out into the neighborhood looking for fires. Why come into a neighborhood that isn't yours, I ask her, to save houses whose owners you don't know?

GARCIA: (Speaking Spanish).

FLORIDO: "Our values and principles come first," Garcia says. "That's what our parents taught us." Juan Carlos Pascual Tolentino, an immigrant from Mexico, had the same idea. He is a gardener. He rushed here, saw the scrum of people trying to put out the fire and unloaded his work hoses and shovels from his truck.

JUAN CARLOS PASCUAL TOLENTINO: (Speaking Spanish).

FLORIDO: "You don't need to have legal papers or be a U.S. citizen to help others," he says. "When you support someone, you strengthen them. When you stop and ask - could you use a hand? - they'll remember that." Officials have strongly discouraged people from staying or going into areas that are burning, saying they're risking their lives. And they say it's illegal to ignore an evacuation order. Phil McConville owns the house next door. He should've evacuated but decided to stay and try to keep the flames consuming his neighbor's house away from his. After four hours, he was exhausted.

PHIL MCCONVILLE: Because my eyes, I couldn't see anymore. And I went to wash my eyes out. And when I came back up again, there's a whole army of guys just working and working and working. And they've got a line of buckets, and they've got all the hoses going, and we're just fighting everything.

FLORIDO: He says he thinks they saved his house. Israel Garcia is standing on the smoldering mound using a shovel to snuff out embers. He's also from Guatemala, also undocumented.

ISRAEL GARCIA: (Speaking Spanish).

FLORIDO: "I don't know whose house this is," he says. "I don't know if children lived here, but if they did, I'm thinking about those children and how they're going to feel when they come back and see this." Garcia says, yes, these people had more than we have.

GARCIA: (Speaking Spanish).

FLORIDO: "They're also losing more than we are," he says, "their whole homes." And then he asks, how would I feel if it were me?

Adrian Florido, NPR News, Altadena, California. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

