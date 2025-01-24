What's behind a White House order ending 'federal censorship'

JUANA SUMMERS, HOST:

Among the new executive orders signed by President Trump is one titled Restoring Freedom Of Speech And Ending Federal Censorship. Here's Trump speaking Thursday to the World Economic Forum.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: We have saved free speech in America, and we've saved it strongly with another historic executive order.

SUMMERS: Free speech is already protected by the First Amendment, so what does the order actually do? NPR's Lisa Hagen looked into it.

LISA HAGEN, BYLINE: President Trump and his supporters have long told a story that they've been censored by a government colluding with social media companies and disinformation researchers. Here he is in 2022.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

TRUMP: We need to break up the entire toxic censorship industry that has arisen under the false guise of tackling so-called mis- and disinformation.

HAGEN: Trump has objected to government efforts to monitor foreign propaganda and promote trustworthy information about things like elections and public health. And the president has framed those objections as defending free speech, but Trump has also consistently referred to the press as the enemy of the people. He's said he wants to make it easier to sue journalists and other critics. That context is not included in the executive order.

DAVID KAYE: It's a rhetorical framing that is really kind of cynical because it is at odds with the actual policies that this administration, I think, wants to pursue.

HAGEN: David Kaye is a law professor at the University of California, Irvine. He says there is a legitimate debate to be had about how governments engage with social media platforms, about what they allow users to say. But that's not how Kaye reads this order.

KAYE: Our version of free speech is the only version of free speech. That's what Trump is essentially saying.

HAGEN: The new directive reinforces a narrative Republicans in Congress have used to pressure social media platforms and academics who work on these issues. Darren Linvill of Clemson University is one of many disinformation researchers who've had to appear before Congress about accusations of censoring speech. He says partisan scrutiny has already had a chilling effect on government funding and the work itself.

DARREN LINVILL: I think there has been a lot of self-censorship within academia because they live within a political reality that is always changing, and they have to position themselves to still function regardless of who's in charge.

HAGEN: For Kaye, there's a much more alarming part of Trump's new order. It calls on the attorney general to investigate and prepare a report on the federal government's past actions for what the order describes as violations of citizens' free speech and then recommend, quote, "remedial action."

KAYE: What that means, we don't know.

HAGEN: That vagueness can be useful, Kaye says.

KAYE: Political appointees who will be coming in will understand this as a call by the president to tamp down on efforts to identify disinformation and to identify online threats.

HAGEN: The censorship directive isn't the only one that authorizes officials to potentially punish civil servants. Another executive order Trump signed directs the attorney general to investigate federal agencies, including the Department of Justice, for, quote, "weaponization of law enforcement." It mentions examples like prosecuting people involved in January 6.

ANNA GRZYMALA-BUSSE: These are all examples of a rule by law rather than a rule of law.

HAGEN: Anna Grzymala-Busse is a political science professor at Stanford University, who studies global populism. She says she's seen similar moves in Hungary and Poland.

GRZYMALA-BUSSE: The classic claim of these politicians is that institutions have been corrupted by the previous elites, by previous political parties. You know, a favorite tactic is to purge state employees and then rehire political allies.

HAGEN: In a statement, the White House told NPR, nothing in the order should be remotely objectionable to anyone who believes in the First Amendment and rule of law. Lisa Hagen, NPR News.

