KJJP 105.7 FM serving Amarillo is now back to full power. The critical transmitter component that failed has been replaced by a temporary unit while we await parts from the manufacturer to repair the regular unit. Thank you for your patience and understanding while we worked to restore KJJP to full power.

Morning news brief

By Michel Martin,
Steve Inskeep
Published January 30, 2025 at 3:12 AM CST

Rescuers search for survivors after midair collision in D.C. area, Trump plans to hold criminal migrants deported from U.S. at Gitmo, some pardoned Jan. 6 rioters have lengthy criminal records.

Michel Martin
Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
