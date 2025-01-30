Morning news brief

KJJP 105.7 FM serving Amarillo is now back to full power. The critical transmitter component that failed has been replaced by a temporary unit while we await parts from the manufacturer to repair the regular unit. Thank you for your patience and understanding while we worked to restore KJJP to full power.
Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.