© 2025
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
We recently completed the changeover to a new, much improved audio management system, including a new program scheduling computer, file servers, workstations and more secure and reliable IT networking between our studios in Garden City and Amarillo. This work involved thousands of audio files and lines of programming code, so you may hear some glitches in our programming as we "burn-in" the system in the coming days. We apologize for any disruptions to your listening. If you have questions or problems to report, please contact HPPR's Technical Director, Alex Fregger (afregger@hppr.org).

U.K.'s foreign office cat Palmerston shows up for duty in Bermuda

By Manuela López Restrepo
Published February 6, 2025 at 4:32 PM CST
Palmerston, the rescue cat of the U.K.'s Foreign Office, stalks past 10 Downing St. in front of the waiting media in central London on June 9, 2017.
Justin Tallis
/
AFP via Getty Images
Palmerston, the rescue cat of the U.K.'s Foreign Office, stalks past 10 Downing St. in front of the waiting media in central London on June 9, 2017.

Retirement isn't for everyone — just ask Palmerston the cat, who formerly served as chief mouser for the U.K.'s Foreign Commonwealth Office in London. After a few years enjoying a life of leisure, the diplo-cat — named after the country's longest-serving foreign secretary — is back on the job, this time in Bermuda.

Three things to know:

  1. The former rescue joined the diplomatic service in 2016 and gained a large following online with his charming cat tales and for fulfilling his duty with charisma and a devoted work ethic.
  2. Since retiring in 2020, Palmerston has lived with his former coworker Andrew Murdoch and his family and shared the occasional online update on his leisurely country life.
  3. Murdoch, who was recently sworn in as the new governor of Bermuda, convinced Palmerston to leave retirement and join his administration as a feline relations consultant.

Listen to NPR's Short Wave podcast for more discoveries, everyday mysteries and the science behind the headlines.

Creatures at work

Palmerston isn't the only British cat in a public-facing government role.

Larry the Cat is the Chief Mouser at No. 10 Downing St., the residence and home office of Britain's prime minister.

The 18-year-old tabby — a fellow rescue — has served in his role through six prime ministers, for a total of nearly 14 years.

Tensions between the bureaucracy cats have at times boiled over publicly — the felines have a history of catfights, but were ultimately united by a shared sense of duty, service and love of a good spot of sunshine for lounging in.

Dive deeper with NPR

Copyright 2025 NPR

Tags
NPR Top Stories
Manuela López Restrepo
Manuela López Restrepo is a producer and writer at All Things Considered. She's been at NPR since graduating from The University of Maryland, and has worked at shows like Morning Edition and It's Been A Minute. She lives in Brooklyn with her cat Martin.