We recently completed the changeover to a new, much improved audio management system, including a new program scheduling computer, file servers, workstations and more secure and reliable IT networking between our studios in Garden City and Amarillo. This work involved thousands of audio files and lines of programming code, so you may hear some glitches in our programming as we "burn-in" the system in the coming days. We apologize for any disruptions to your listening. If you have questions or problems to report, please contact HPPR's Technical Director, Alex Fregger (afregger@hppr.org).

KJJJP-FM 105.7 in Amarillo is currently operating at 10% power due to problems with its main transmitter. Engineers are currently working to resolve the problem. If you listen to 105.7 FM and are experiencing reception problems, you can always listen to its programming through the streaming player above.

Fresh Air Weekend: Questlove on 'SLY LIVES!'; 'The Apprentice' star Sebastian Stan

Published February 15, 2025 at 4:00 AM CST
The musician and documentary filmmaker Questlove says that music Sly Stone created in the 1960s and 1970s laid the foundation for the pop, R&B and funk sounds we hear today.
Stephen Paley
/
Hulu
Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, as well as new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and it often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Questlove confronts the 'burden of Black genius' in a new Sly Stone documentary: In SLY LIVES!, Questlove documents the genius of a funk trailblazer — and the pressure Sly felt as a Black artist. "Sly will be ... the first domino in a long list of people that will self-sabotage."

'The truth hurts': Sebastian Stan reflects on playing Trump in 'The Apprentice': Stan's up for an Oscar for his portrayal of the president early in his career, when Roy Cohn was his lawyer and mentor. Stan says Cohn schooled Trump in "denying reality and reshaping the truth."

You can listen to the original interviews here:

