We recently completed the changeover to a new, much improved audio management system, including a new program scheduling computer, file servers, workstations and more secure and reliable IT networking between our studios in Garden City and Amarillo. This work involved thousands of audio files and lines of programming code, so you may hear some glitches in our programming as we "burn-in" the system in the coming days. We apologize for any disruptions to your listening. If you have questions or problems to report, please contact HPPR's Technical Director, Alex Fregger (afregger@hppr.org).

KJJJP-FM 105.7 in Amarillo is currently operating at 10% power due to problems with its main transmitter. Engineers are currently working to resolve the problem. If you listen to 105.7 FM and are experiencing reception problems, you can always listen to its programming through the streaming player above.

From the history of the banjo to the Texas oil industry, check out these new podcasts

By Jessica Green,
Jack Mitchell
Published February 21, 2025 at 2:00 PM CST
GBH; NPR; KUT; LAist

There are so many new podcasts to fall in love with this month. Test out the spark with the NPR One team's recommendations from across public media.

The podcast episode descriptions below are from podcast webpages and have been edited for brevity and clarity.

NPR's Jessica Green and Jack Mitchell curated and produced this piece.

