We recently completed the changeover to a new, much improved audio management system, including a new program scheduling computer, file servers, workstations and more secure and reliable IT networking between our studios in Garden City and Amarillo. This work involved thousands of audio files and lines of programming code, so you may hear some glitches in our programming as we "burn-in" the system. We apologize for any disruptions to your listening. If you have questions or problems to report, please contact HPPR's Technical Director, Alex Fregger (afregger@hppr.org).

Mental health issues ripple through the federal workforce with firings

By Katia Riddle
Published February 24, 2025 at 3:07 AM CST

Two workers, one fully on the record, talk about how the federal firings have hit their mental health. One has considered self-harm. Experts say workplaces need a realm of "psychological safety" to be efficient, and these firings are disrupting that for everyone. We also have tape from Russell Vought during the campaign saying it is Trump and his intention to put the federal workforce in "trauma." Katia Riddle/Diane Webber

Copyright 2025 NPR
