Health clinic in Ethiopia has been unable to get drugs to HIV positive kids for weeks

By Gabrielle Emanuel
Published February 26, 2025 at 3:36 PM CST

In court in Washington, D.C., a judge has ordered the Trump administration to release millions of dollars in frozen foreign aid. And there are supposed to be waivers for "life saving humanitarian assistance" like HIV medications..... But thousands of miles away, some HIV aid groups says the waivers are not working and funds are not flowing. We look at one group in Ethiopia that helps HIV-positive kids who have been off their meds for weeks -- with no waiver or funding yet (as of Wednesday AM). They feel like they are living with a ticking time bomb. Reporter: Gabrielle Emanuel. Radio editor: Rebecca Davis. Digital editor: Marc Silver. Airing on ATC on Wednesday, Feb. 26 and posting digital Thursday morning, Feb. 27.

