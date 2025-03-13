Donatella Versace to step down as brand's chief creative officer after nearly 30 years

On Thursday, Italian designer Donatella Versace, 69, announced her plans to step down as the chief creative officer of her eponymous luxury fashion powerhouse.

Donatella has held this position for nearly 30 years, having taken over after the tragic murder of her brother, Gianni Versace, the brand's founder, in 1997.

Three things to know:

In a press release, Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI), the parent company of Versace, announced that Donatella will transition to the role of chief brand ambassador starting on April 1. They described that position as leading "Versace's philanthropic and charitable endeavours" and advocating for the brand on a global scale.

Dario Vitale, who formerly served as the design and image director of Italian brand Miu Miu has been appointed to replace Donatella as the new chief creative officer. He will be tasked with advancing the brand's vision and strategy.

In a statement, Donatella expressed her excitement about Vitale's hiring, adding that, "Championing the next generation of designers has always been important to me." She also paid homage to her late brother, adding, "It has been the greatest honor of my life to carry on my brother Gianni's legacy. He was the true genius, but I hope I have some of his spirit and tenacity."

Carrying on the family empire on

Following the highly publicized murder of Gianni Versace outside of his Miami Beach mansion— an event that has since been the subject of a polarizing TV series — Donatella Versace took on the challenge of carrying on the family empire despite having no formal training in design or business.

Her bold creative vision and distinct personal style have helped maintain the Versace legacy, which is associated with some of the most iconic red carpet moments and pop culture references of the last several decades.

Emmanuel Gintzburger, CEO of Versace, said that, "Versace is what it is today because of Donatella Versace and the passion she has brought to her role every day for nearly thirty years. The universal values she stands for and her love for uncompromised creativity anchored Versace far beyond a brand or a company."

