Alvaro Bedoya, Democratic FTC commissioner fired by Trump administration, speaks out

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

The Trump administration fired two Democratic commissioners on the Federal Trade Commission yesterday. Now both say they plan to sue. The FTC is an independent government agency responsible for policing corporate America and enforcing consumer protection laws. Anti-trust groups are alarmed over the firing, saying not only are they illegal, they're a gift to the president's wealthiest supporters. Here's how White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt explained the move to reporters.

KAROLINE LEAVITT: Because the time was right to let these people go, and the president absolutely has the authority to do it.

FADEL: I'm joined now in studio by one of the Democratic commissioners who was fired, Alvaro Bedoya. Good morning, and thank you for being on the program.

ALVARO BEDOYA: Good morning. Thank you for having me.

FADEL: We heard the White House press secretary they say - there say the president has absolutely the authority to do what he did to you. What do you say to that?

BEDOYA: What's really interesting about that is the press secretary gives no reason whatsoever for why we're fired - no cause. And yet, the Supreme Court has said in a case that remains good law today, we can only be removed for neglect, malfeasance or inefficiency. This is a naked power grab on behalf of the president, and it's going to open the door, as you indicated, for corruption and corporate giveaways, I think, for his top donors.

FADEL: How were you told you were fired, and were you given a reason?

BEDOYA: I was - it was just after work. I'd arrived at my daughter's gymnastics class, and I got a call from my colleague Commissioner Slaughter telling me to check my email, that she'd just been fired or allegedly fired. And I opened up my email, and sure enough, there was an email from the president claiming - or the president's staff claiming to fire me. No reason given whatsoever.

FADEL: No reason given whatsoever. And just to let the listeners know, you were nominated under former President Biden. Your colleague Rebecca Slaughter was nominated under Trump's first administration.

BEDOYA: That's right.

FADEL: Both of you terminated before your terms were up. Now, the FTC historically has five members, right?

BEDOYA: Yes.

FADEL: No more than three from the same political party. Mark Meador, who was Trump's pick to fill the third Republican spot has not yet been confirmed by the Senate. Can the Commission function with just two members, both from the same party, as the president?

BEDOYA: It absolutely can. And I think that's what folks are missing here, because any one of the cases we have right now - right now, we're suing the largest provider of multifamily rental units in the country for packing their rent bills with hidden junk fees. We are trying to ban subscription traps that keep people from being able to unsubscribe from something unless they call, like, every other Tuesday, between 10 a.m. and noon. We're suing John Deere for screwing over ranchers and farmers, preventing them from fixing their trackers, making them take it to the dealership. Any one of those cases, any one of those rules can be withdrawn by the current commissioners, who the president says are on the commission, although, I would say, I'm still there myself.

FADEL: Now, you've said billionaires and Trump associates will benefit. Specifically, who could benefit, how and why with just two people from the same party on this commission?

BEDOYA: Think about the billionaires who are over President Trump's shoulder at the inauguration - Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos. I am currently suing or enforcing court orders against each of their companies. Amazon, for example, we're suing for ripping off small business sellers on their site, such that the company pockets up to 50 cents of every dollar they make on that site and makes it nearly impossible for them to offer consumers lower prices off the site.

I'm also sitting as a judge in a matter where staff is alleging that pharmacy middlemen are jacking up the price of insulin illegally. Any one of these actions could be withdrawn by the folks who the president says are currently at the commission. And here's the thing, even if they oppose that, it doesn't matter in a world where the president can fire anyone at any time. If they can - they have a choice. They can either obey, or if they say no, what will happen to them is what has just happened to me.

FADEL: Now, some Trump allies, generally, some people who may be listening to you right now will say the president has the right to put his own people in place and get rid of those he doesn't want. What do you say to those Americans?

BEDOYA: I say that this is about corruption and corporate pardons. Again, let's go back to Amazon. We're already seeing this kind of conduct happen. One of the last public statements I made about Amazon was calling out how they treated their warehouse workers on the factory floor. These folks work so fast, so hard that their hands stop working. Their shoulders tear. Their backs bulge and break. And yet, Amazon has donated 1 million, cut a deal with the first lady that'll flow, according to New York Post, $28 million into our pockets. And now the person nominated to lead the Occupational Safety and Health Administration is a former Amazon executive. There is every reason to think that these billionaires are going to use their power to shut down the lawsuits they don't like that hurt small business sellers, that hurt people who are struggling to pay for their medicine. So this is not about a unitary executive. This is about corporate pardons and corruption for these folks who have sent hundreds of millions of dollars into the president's pockets.

FADEL: And really quickly, I mean, you talked about your concern that these firings will set a precedent that anybody can be fired at any time. Are you optimistic that you'll be reinstated if you sue?

BEDOYA: I am optimistic, and people need to understand, if I can be removed for any reason, at any time, so can Jerome Powell at the Fed. And so it's not just about small businesses and consumers, it's also about retirees and investors and their life savings in the stock market.

That was Alvaro Bedoya, who was fired from his role as an FTC commissioner this week. NPR invited FTC chair Andrew Ferguson to join us on tomorrow's show. An agency spokesperson declined on his behalf.

