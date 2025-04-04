Some movie theaters are thriving by offering more than just films

MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Back here in the U.S., many movie theaters have struggled to survive over the past few years. The pandemic, Hollywood strikes and industry changes have all made things difficult. But some have actually thrived by offering more than just movies. NPR's Mandalit del Barco spoke to movie theater owners gathered in Las Vegas this week for their annual convention, CinemaCon.

MANDALIT DEL BARCO, BYLINE: Social media campaigns, cocktails and pickleball. Those are some of the solutions Bob Bagby came up with to lure audiences to his family-owned and operated theater chain, B&B Theatres.

BOB BAGBY: We want people to linger longer. That's our theme, linger longer at B&B.

DEL BARCO: Bagby is CEO of the fifth largest cinema chain in the country, and he's executive board chairman of Cinema United, which recently rebranded from its former acronym NATO, the National Association of Theater Owners. He says movie theaters were hit hard in recent years.

BAGBY: Some closed. Some needed to close. They were run-down buildings. But in our case, for example, we have taken several closed theaters and gutted them, remodeled them, brought them up to date with recliners, you know, better sight and sound, new screens, bars, all those things. In fact, we just opened a theater last Thursday.

DEL BARCO: Bagby says some U.S. theaters have new owners now and have spent big bucks for upgrades, and many of them have become entertainment centers and more.

BAGBY: In our smaller towns, we're doing things like bingo. We're doing mixology classes, trivia nights. We've done knitting classes. You know, what - come in and knit while you watch the movie. We do all those things.

DEL BARCO: Some cinemas offer live concerts, stand-up comedy, seminars and panel discussions, even church services. In some sense, they're not that different than theaters that began a century ago. Silent movie theaters had mighty Wurlitzer recitals and vaudeville acts on stage.

Colleen Barstow owns ACX cinemas, based in Nebraska with theaters in four other states.

COLLEEN BARSTOW: If anything, COVID taught us that we can't have all of our eggs in the same basket. I think being an independent, you're able to pivot a whole lot faster than any of the large chains.

DEL BARCO: There's a new generation of indie theaters. Doreen Sayegh renovated a nearly 100-year-old theater in Cranford, New Jersey. During the pandemic, she sold popcorn to go and hosted outdoor movies. These days, she hosts pajama parties and special movie events.

DOREEN SAYEGH: Even in times of recession, depression, movie theaters always did well. And we were always the most economical option for - I know people say, oh, well, it's expensive and snacks. Everything's expensive. But it is still one of the most economical things that you can do with your family. And you're creating a memory, which is priceless.

DEL BARCO: And in Greenpoint, Brooklyn, film producer Emelyn Stuart turned an old warehouse into a cinema with empanadas and coquito. Stuart's cinema and cafe has revitalized the neighborhood and become a community center. She says during the pandemic the theater was allowed to stay open because it became essential.

EMELYN STUART: I used a theater for people to watch their loved ones being buried around the country. I have a standalone cafe, so we gave away our food at 4 o'clock every day. And we would give out laptops for people to apply for unemployment 'cause I'm really a community type of person.

DEL BARCO: The theater hosts Quinceaneras and wedding proposals. It's a voting site and more.

STUART: Even with all of the struggles and issues that we've had, I'm serving the community. It's not even about the movies at the end of the day.

DEL BARCO: Stuart and others at CinemaCon say movie theaters are not dying, they're just changing reels.

Mandalit del Barco, NPR News, Las Vegas.

(SOUNDBITE OF AD)

UNIDENTIFIED GROUP: (Singing) Let's all go to the lobby. Let's all go to the lobby. Let's all go to the lobby. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.