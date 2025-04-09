© 2025
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
94.9 Connect serving the Amarillo, Texas area is currently off air. Service is expected to return by approximately 6p CT.

91.1 KANZ and 91.9 KONQ serving southwest Kansas will be experiencing intermittent service disruptions due to equipment replacements. This disruption is expected to be resolved by Thursday, April 10.

What's behind the push for AI in home appliances?

By James Doubek
Published April 9, 2025 at 2:27 AM CDT

Home appliance companies are rushing to put AI in products. It's motivated by a few factors, including gathering data and establishing a long-term customer relationship, experts say.

Copyright 2025 NPR

Corrected: April 9, 2025 at 10:04 AM CDT
The audio version of this story said Samsung's new washer/dryer can make phone calls. After this story aired, Samsung told NPR that the machine can't place outgoing calls directly, but can display incoming calls on its screen when paired with a smartphone.
James Doubek