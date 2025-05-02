Singer Ledisi talks about her new album 'The Crown'

MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

If you are a fan of R&B, then I don't need to say much more than Ledisi has a new album, and we're going to hear about it in a minute. But if you are not already in the club, then remember this year's Super Bowl?

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

LEDISI: (Singing) Let us march on till victory. Let us march on...

MARTIN: That was Ledisi with that powerful rendition of "Lift Every Voice," sometimes called the "Negro National Anthem." It was a full-circle moment for the R&B legend who was born in New Orleans but broke out as an independent artist in the Bay Area soon after high school. She's been doing her work, her way, ever since, and she's about to start touring with her new album, her 14th. It is called "The Crown."

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "THE CROWN (FEAT. TROMBONE SHORTY)")

LEDISI: (Singing) All I am, He gave to me. There's a crown I wear like royalty.

MARTIN: And she's here with us to tell us more. Ledisi, welcome.

LEDISI: Oh, thanks for having me. Wow, it's amazing hearing the songs (laughter).

MARTIN: How about that? Well, can I start with the Super Bowl? You look beautiful. You sounded great. You know, you know there's, like, a billion people watching on television. Does that enter your mind, or do you just say, look, it's another gig. I could just be at Blues Alley?

LEDISI: No.

MARTIN: No.

(LAUGHTER)

LEDISI: I wish it was that simple. I would have got through it a little easier, but no. I had the pressure of representing my family, New Orleans, on top of everyone else in the world, you know? That was more - probably more important to me coming full circle. Like, kids behind me that remind me of myself as a child, like, little Ledisis behind me. You know what I mean? So you're - I'm thinking of more of that, 'cause if I worried about the external part, how big it was, I don't think I would have had a note come out of my mouth.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "MAKING A WAY")

LEDISI: (Singing) There's power knowing love will save me. He's still making, making a way out of no way. Making a way out of no way.

MARTIN: And here we are, album No. 14. You've been at Carnegie Hall, as we said, the Super Bowl. But how does it feel to get to album 14?

LEDISI: Fourteen, "The Crown." It feels surreal sometime when you say the number. I'm like, really, Led, you've been recording like that? And I just - I feel like I'm finally in my stride of who I am, and I don't have any rules, and I don't make any pressure on myself anymore. I like 14. It feels good. It feels natural. I feel like I know who I am.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "LOVE YOU TOO")

LEDISI: (Singing) Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah.

MARTIN: One of the things I noticed is that these songs are very upbeat, like your single "Love You Too."

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "LOVE YOU TOO")

LEDISI: (Singing) I'll always love you, too. Love you, baby. I will love you, baby. Always, always.

MARTIN: One of the reasons this stood out is that we've actually been noticing the fact that a lot of popular music is sad. Like, who done me wrong? How did you do me wrong? This album is not that. And I wondered if this album represents something that you think we all need at this moment, or is this just what's on your mind at the moment?

LEDISI: When I started to write, it was just painting, just making sure everything felt good. And that was the clear focus because I knew what kind of year we're headed to. We're full of uncertainty, what's going to happen. So I wanted to make sure people felt good when they listened to anything that I created. And I was very intentional about that. I still talked about the complexities of life and love and letting go of love, but still always ending on the idea of hope.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "DAYDREAMING")

LEDISI: (Singing) What a drеam, what a dream, what a dream (Daydreaming). I wish they knew my shooting star, you're constantly amazing, far from a constellation.

MARTIN: Also kind of sexy, thinking about daydreaming.

LEDISI: Come on.

MARTIN: Dang girl, I mean, like, OK.

LEDISI: (Laughter).

MARTIN: I won't play in here. I'll just let folks savor that at home.

(SOUNDBITE OF LEDISI SONG, "BLKWMN")

MARTIN: Another standout on the album is, I think, "BLKWMN." It's spelled B-L-K-W-M-N. Video by Tyler Perry.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "BLKWMN")

LEDISI: (Singing) Black, light, dark, blended. Every kind of hue.

MARTIN: I was debating whether to tell you this, but I'm going to tell you this that, you know, I have a daughter who's going through exams right now. You know, it's that time of year. And I said, you know what? If you're feeling some kind of way, why don't you just play this?

LEDISI: Yes.

MARTIN: Play this on repeat. So tell me about it. Tell me about the inspiration for this. It's a celebration of all kinds of women.

LEDISI: I wrote "BLKWMN" in my office. But as I was writing it, I was thinking of my mother. I was thinking of all the Black women I've met that's helped me become Ledisi. All of that was rolling in my brain as I'm writing this all down. And I thought about all the women that inspired me creatively, as well.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "BLKWMN")

LEDISI: (Singing) Black woman. Yes, I love you.

MARTIN: Were you thinking of it the way I received it, that this is something you can play when you're having a day?

LEDISI: Wow. You know, I wasn't thinking of that at all. I just thought poetically this is the time an artist needs to rise to sing the words, thank you. I love you. We need to hear that. And now I can't believe how when I posted the video and saw the response of all the women and how it made them feel. And Tracee Ellis Ross, Michelle Obama, everyone, Alicia Keys, they all posted it, reposted it. And I was like, oh, we need this now. Everyone needs this. OK, this is why I do music - to make people feel better.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "ENUF")

LEDISI: (Singing) Tell me how you feel, baby. I know you can feel it, baby.

MARTIN: That is Ledisi. Her latest album is called "The Crown," and it is out now. Ledisi, thank you so much for talking with us.

LEDISI: Thanks for having me, and thanks for your platform. Keep doing your great work.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "ENUF")

LEDISI: (Singing) You're, you're a winner. Ain't no way I'ma let you go. You're, you're my fire to flame, and it makes me want you more. Ooh. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

