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More than $100 million have flowed into campaigns over California's Proposition 50. The November ballot measure asked California voters to approve new congressional districts that favor Democrats. It's in response to Republican-led gerrymandering efforts in Texas and other states, following demands from President Trump. From member station KQED, Guy Marzorati has more on what's become an expensive fight on California's airwaves.

GUY MARZORATI, BYLINE: Governor Gavin Newsom has raised over $90 million in support of Proposition 50. Marva Diaz, publisher of the California Target Book, a nonpartisan election guide, says much of that money has come from the usual suspects of California Democratic fundraising.

MARVA DIAZ: So you see the Nurses Association, SEIU, lots of labor money, lots of high Democratic donors pitching in.

MARZORATI: But there's also big money from outside of the state supporting Newsom's push to pick up five congressional seats for Democrats. Prop 50's top funders include a group working to elect Democrats to Congress and an organization run by mega-donor George Soros. The Prop 50 campaign has also raised millions in small-dollar donations from residents in all 50 states.

DIAZ: I think it speaks to how important this is to the Democratic Party.

MARZORATI: Prop 50 would temporarily set aside a congressional map drawn by a citizens' commission created by California voters, but Newsom has focused his campaign squarely on President Trump.

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GAVIN NEWSOM: Wake up to what Donald Trump is doing.

MARZORATI: The Yes on 50 campaign has ads criticizing Trump for cracking down on free speech and failing to lower costs.

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NEWSOM: On November 4, you have the power to stand up to Trump.

MARZORATI: One word not mentioned in those ads? Redistricting. While the Yes side is focusing on the national stakes, the campaign against Prop 50 is defending the work of the independent redistricting commission...

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UNIDENTIFIED NARRATOR: That spent thousands of hours meeting with California citizens to create fair election districts.

MARZORATI: That shouldn't be a surprise. The No campaign's top funder is Republican donor Charles Munger Jr., who bankrolled the ballot measure to create the commission back in 2008.

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UNIDENTIFIED NARRATOR: Prop 50 destroys this good work.

MARZORATI: Despite donations from national House Republicans and former Speaker Kevin McCarthy, the No side has raised less than half of what the Yes on 50 campaign has brought in. While Newsom is clearly the face of the Proposition 50 campaign, opponents are hoping for a boost from another familiar voice to Californians.

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ARNOLD SCHWARZENEGGER: This is why it is important for you to vote no on Proposition 50.

MARZORATI: Arnold Schwarzenegger, the state's former Republican governor, championed the creation of independent redistricting in the state.

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SCHWARZENEGGER: Democracy. We got to protect it, and we got to go and fight for it.

MARZORATI: When he spoke out against Prop 50 in an event last month at the University of Southern California, the No campaign was there to film it and quickly turn it into an ad. Marva Diaz - again, the publisher of the California Target Book - says Schwarzenegger can be an important voice in opposition, especially for swing voters.

DIAZ: Him coming out saying two wrongs don't make a right is really a powerful message.

MARZORATI: But Diaz says Schwarzenegger has resisted taking a more active role against Proposition 50, perhaps feeling the campaign has become too partisan.

DIAZ: I don't think he wants to be associated with Trump.

MARZORATI: Still, with voting underway, Californians should get used to seeing lots of Schwarzenegger and Newsom on their TV screens.

For NPR News, I'm Guy Marzorati in San Jose.

(SOUNDBITE OF EAGLES SONG, "HOTEL CALIFORNIA") Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

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