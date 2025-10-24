© 2025
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KZNA-FM 90.5 serving northwest Kansas will be off the air starting the afternoon of Monday, October 20 through late in the day Friday as we replace its aging and unreliable transmitter. While we're off-air, you can keep listening to our digital stream directly above this alert or on the HPPR mobile app. This planned project is part of our ongoing commitment to maintaining free and convenient access to public radio service via FM radio to everyone in the listening area. For questions please contact station staff at (800) 678-7444 or by emailing hppr@hppr.org
—-
KTOT- FM 89.5 serving the Oklahoma and Texas panhandles is currently off air. Repairs are underway.

New Music Friday: Miguel returns with 'CAOS'

By Kira Wakeam,
Sarah HandelAilsa Chang
Published October 24, 2025 at 3:07 PM CDT

On his first album in nearly a decade, global superstar Miguel pulls inspiration from his personal life and Mexican heritage.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Kira Wakeam
Sarah Handel
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
Ailsa Chang
Ailsa Chang is an award-winning journalist who hosts All Things Considered along with Ari Shapiro, Audie Cornish, and Mary Louise Kelly. She landed in public radio after practicing law for a few years.
See stories by Ailsa Chang