Attention: Texas and Oklahoma Panhandle listeners, due to high winds and rolling blackouts, service may be temporarily diminished or interrupted on 2/17 and 2/18. You can always stream HPPR in the player above or on the HPPR APP.
Royal watcher talks about the arrest of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor
Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.