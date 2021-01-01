Help secure a permanent home for HPPR in Amarillo

HPPR’s Amarillo studios are a vital part of HPPR's overall operations.

They are the originating source of most of HPPR’s live broadcasting to listeners across four states of the High Plains region, the recording location of additional pre-produced programming, and the work space for HPPR staff and volunteers.

The opportunity of new studios

Establish a real and lasting home for HPPR in Amarillo.

for HPPR in Amarillo. Build broadcast and recording studios that are well configured and built to professional standards for sound isolation (versus retrofitting them into existing office space).

for sound isolation (versus retrofitting them into existing office space). Relocate to a more visible and accessible location

Advantages of relocating the studios to Arts in the Sunset:

greater public visibility for HPPR and its operations in Amarillo;

and its operations in Amarillo; very convenient access for studio guests and the general public , including easy parking;

, including easy parking; large events space immediately adjacent to HPPR’s planned studio location that can be used for hosting HPPR of concerts and other public programs;

immediately adjacent to HPPR’s planned studio location that can be used for hosting HPPR of concerts and other public programs; further enhance Arts in Sunset’s recognition as the region’s premiere arts center by adding broadcast and media production studios to its existing mix of art studios, classrooms and galleries;

by adding broadcast and media production studios to its existing mix of art studios, classrooms and galleries; opportunity to promote Arts in Sunset across the High Plains region of four states through HPPR’s broadcasts.

Budget details

The total budget of $225,000 for Phase 1 of the studio relocation project includes expenses for: unwiring and moving broadcast equipment from former studios and into storage; temporary studio and office space; architectural and mechanical engineering design fees, permitting fees; labor and materials for construction of the studios, with added HVAC capacity and soundproofing engineering costs for reinstalling, reconfiguring and testing studio and broadcast equipment; removal and relocation of HPPR’s existing outdoor neon sign from 6th and Polk to Arts in the Sunset.



Your support of this project is vital to its success. Please other dedicated listeners by making a donation today. Give now