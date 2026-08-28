an ordinary happening: A Reading with Poets Chera Hammons and Emilee Kinney

Local poets Chera Hammons and Emilee Kinney attend to the beauty of the natural world and also its pain and heartbreak. These two Panhandle poets will read their work.

Emilee Kinney is the newest creative writer at WTAMU. Her work explores rural lives, particularly the lives of rural women, attentive both to moments of joy and gratitude and to the violence we wreak against nature and each other.

I'll let Chera Hammons describe her latest book of poems: Birds of America: "Birds of America is my imperfect attempt to show that history can’t be buried forever, and that what happens to one of us happens, in some way, to all of us. The book is my love letter to a world I’ve had an unintentional hand in damaging. It’s an apology. It’s a call to action. It’s a book about living after trauma. It’s a book of gratitude. At its core, Birds of America asks what it means to love someone, and to love the earth, while what we love is vanishing."