Big Lebowski Bash at Old Tascosa Brewery
Big Lebowski Bash at Old Tascosa Brewery
We love the Big Lebowski at Old Tascosa, so we are throwing a Big Lebowski screening and costume party at the brewery. We have secured the rights to screen the film and will have prizes for the best costumes as well as Lebowski themed drinks. Come enjoy the fandom of the Dude with us!!
Old Tascosa Brewery
06:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 23 May 2026
Event Supported By
Old Tascosa Brewery
806-681-4050
matt@otbrewco.com
Old Tascosa Brewery
3100 SW 6th AveAmarillo, Texas 79106
806-681-4050
matt@otbrewco.com