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Big Lebowski Bash at Old Tascosa Brewery

Big Lebowski Bash at Old Tascosa Brewery

We love the Big Lebowski at Old Tascosa, so we are throwing a Big Lebowski screening and costume party at the brewery. We have secured the rights to screen the film and will have prizes for the best costumes as well as Lebowski themed drinks. Come enjoy the fandom of the Dude with us!!

Old Tascosa Brewery
06:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 23 May 2026

Event Supported By

Old Tascosa Brewery
806-681-4050
matt@otbrewco.com
www.otbrewco.com
Old Tascosa Brewery
3100 SW 6th Ave
Amarillo, Texas 79106
806-681-4050
matt@otbrewco.com
www.otbrewco.com