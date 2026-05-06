Gals Springtime Shopping Event

SPRING MARKETS ARE BACK, and admission is FREE!🌸🐾✨

Well Sippers is popping up at GALS: A Springtime Shopping Event and we are bringing ALL the cute things 💖

🛍️ Custom tumblers to spoil yourself with 💅

🐶 Dog bandanas for your spoiled babies

✨One-of-a-kind handmade goodies you won’t find anywhere else

Grab your girls, bring your pups, and come shop small with us 💕

It's the day before Mother's Day on PURPOSE. Bring your mom, your adult daughter, your newborn daughter, your grandma, and your aunt.

70 vendors, food trucks, and a magic show for the kids!

Here's a non-exhaustive list of what they'll be offering you:

- a cornucopia of clothing

- flash tattoos ‼️YOU CAN GET A TATTOO AT GALS WOO‼️

- enough desserts to make Dessert Mountain

- candles in every variety of sniff

- natural skincare for your crusty winter skin

- bouquets you can make yourself

- bookish items

- handmade jewelry

- potted plants