Gals Springtime Shopping Event
Gals Springtime Shopping Event
SPRING MARKETS ARE BACK, and admission is FREE!🌸🐾✨
Well Sippers is popping up at GALS: A Springtime Shopping Event and we are bringing ALL the cute things 💖
🛍️ Custom tumblers to spoil yourself with 💅
🐶 Dog bandanas for your spoiled babies
✨One-of-a-kind handmade goodies you won’t find anywhere else
Grab your girls, bring your pups, and come shop small with us 💕
It's the day before Mother's Day on PURPOSE. Bring your mom, your adult daughter, your newborn daughter, your grandma, and your aunt.
70 vendors, food trucks, and a magic show for the kids!
Here's a non-exhaustive list of what they'll be offering you:
- a cornucopia of clothing
- flash tattoos ‼️YOU CAN GET A TATTOO AT GALS WOO‼️
- enough desserts to make Dessert Mountain
- candles in every variety of sniff
- natural skincare for your crusty winter skin
- bouquets you can make yourself
- bookish items
- handmade jewelry
- potted plants