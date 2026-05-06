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Gals Springtime Shopping Event

Gals Springtime Shopping Event

SPRING MARKETS ARE BACK, and admission is FREE!🌸🐾✨
Well Sippers is popping up at GALS: A Springtime Shopping Event and we are bringing ALL the cute things 💖
🛍️ Custom tumblers to spoil yourself with 💅
🐶 Dog bandanas for your spoiled babies
✨One-of-a-kind handmade goodies you won’t find anywhere else
Grab your girls, bring your pups, and come shop small with us 💕

It's the day before Mother's Day on PURPOSE. Bring your mom, your adult daughter, your newborn daughter, your grandma, and your aunt.

70 vendors, food trucks, and a magic show for the kids!

Here's a non-exhaustive list of what they'll be offering you:
- a cornucopia of clothing
- flash tattoos ‼️YOU CAN GET A TATTOO AT GALS WOO‼️
- enough desserts to make Dessert Mountain
- candles in every variety of sniff
- natural skincare for your crusty winter skin
- bouquets you can make yourself
- bookish items
- handmade jewelry
- potted plants

Arts in the Sunset
11:06 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 9 May 2026
Arts in the Sunset
3701 Plains Blvd.
Amarillo, Texas 79102
806-354-8802
director@amarilloartinstitute.org
artsinthesunset.org