Get ready for great food and classic cars at the Kicks & Giggles BBQ Cook-Off, happening in conjunction with the Route 66 Centennial Car Show at the iconic Dream Maker Station in Adrian. Enjoy an afternoon filled with Route 66 vibes, vintage vehicles, and mouthwatering barbecue.

Tickets are $15 for all-you-can-eat BBQ (while supplies last), and the best part you get to decide the winner! Attendees will vote for their favorite BBQ, making this a true crowd-favorite competition. Come hungry, cast your vote, and help celebrate the Mother Road’s Centennial in delicious style.