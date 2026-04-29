© 2026
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Return of the Jedi May the 4th screening 21+

Return of the Jedi May the 4th screening 21+

Adult Star Wars fans rejoice: DHDC is hosting a 21+ only screening of Return of the Jedi on May the Fourth!

For adults-only after Free First Monday, we're opening our doors at 7:00 pm for a 7:30 pm showtime in our unique Space Theater. Purchase tickets for you and your friends at just $10 each for general admission or you can purchase the $25 upgraded ticket option for unlimited popcorn and open bar access to our specialty themed cocktail!

Visit our website to learn more or click below to get your tickets now - seating is limited!

https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/star-wars-movie-screening

Don Harrington Discovery Center
$10 -$25
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Mon, 4 May 2026
Get Tickets
Don Harrington Discovery Center
1200 Streit Drive
Amarillo, Texas 79106
8063559547
dhdc.org