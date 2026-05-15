Schoolhouse Rock Jr. LIVE!

Schoolhouse Rock Jr. is our kids camp production. Over 20 kids ages 8-18 will perform the classic Saturday morning cartoon songs such as 'I'm Just a Bill'. The show is on the weekends of June 12-14 and 19-21st. We will have a concession-meal of barbeque chicken and potato salad, with doors opening at 6:00pm and the show starting at 7:30 in the Santa Fe building in Dodge City. SEE YOU THERE.