Ready to Stomp Out Scammers?

We would be so pleased to have you join our Stomp Out Scammers event. There will be several community organizations to speak about how to spot a scam, protect yourself from financial fraud, and navigate AI and disinformation with confidence.

Our older adults will receive guidance in how to spot a scam and report it. This topic is important, learn how the criminals trick you. People are hesitant to report because they are embarrassed, they and need to know that it happens often and the criminals are crafty.

Call the Area Agency on Aging to register at 806-331-2226.

The venue is the Amarillo Area Foundation at 919 S Polk. This event will be on Tuesday, September 15, 2026, from 8:30am to 12:15pm.