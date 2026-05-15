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The Kansas Supreme Court Justice Selection System and Proposed Amendment on August 4th Ballot: Learn about the existing system and the proposed changes

The Kansas Supreme Court Justice Selection System and Proposed Amendment on August 4th Ballot: Learn about the existing system and the proposed changes

Judge Karen Arnold-Burger (Kansas Court of Appeals) and attorney David Rebein, Dodge City, will present the history and operations of the Kansas Supreme Court selection system and discuss the proposed constitutional amendment on May 21, 2026, at 7:00 p.m. at the Lon Frahm Ag Center, Colby Community College (Colby, KS).
On August 4, all Kansas voters will consider a constitutional amendment that would change how Kansas Supreme Court justices are selected. The current merit-based system has been used since 1958, adopted after the 1956 “Triple Play” scandal involving the defeated Kansas governor and the chief justice.

Lon Frahm Ag Center, Colby Community College
07:00 PM - 08:31 PM on Thu, 21 May 2026

Event Supported By

Individual Northwest Kansas Interested Citizens
7858213793
conniesmithdavis@gmail.com
Lon Frahm Ag Center, Colby Community College
1255 South Range
Colby, Kansas 67701
(785) 460-5411
publicinfo@colbycc.edu
colbycc.edu