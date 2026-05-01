WT Electronic Ensemble: Recital
WT Electronic Ensemble: Recital
The WT Electronic Ensemble will perform at 7:30 p.m. May 4 in the Sybil B. Harrington Fine Arts Complex Recital Hall on WT’s Canyon campus. Admission is free.
Sybil B. Harrington Fine Arts Center Recital Hall
07:30 PM - 08:30 PM on Mon, 4 May 2026
Event Supported By
WT School of Music
806-651-2780
Artist Group Info
jennyinzerillo@gmail.com
Sybil B. Harrington Fine Arts Center Recital Hall
2501 4th AvenueCanyon, Texas 79015
8066512412
1910PR@wtamu.edu