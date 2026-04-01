The Librarians Screening feat. Laney Hawes

Join THE LIBRARIANS for a special screening and community conversation, hosted by Chapterhouse Bookstore & Aunt Eek's Books and Curiosities.

THE LIBRARIANS Documentary | Amarillo, TX Screening

Join us for a special screening of the Emmy Award-winning documentary THE LIBRARIANS at the San Jancinto Community Center, followed by a post-screening conversation featuring film participant and Texas Freedom to Read Project Co-Founder, Laney Hawes.

Hosted by Chapterhouse Bookstore & Aunt Eek's Books and Curiosities, this screening exists in partnership with PEN America, a nationwide organization committed to preserving our right to free expression.

Registration is FREE!

ABOUT THE FILM

As an unprecedented wave of book banning is sparked in Texas, Florida, and beyond, librarians under siege join forces as unlikely defenders fighting for intellectual freedom on the front lines of democracy. Directed by Academy Award® nominee and Peabody Award-winning Director / Producer Kim A. Snyder (DEATH BY NUMBERS, US KIDS), THE LIBRARIANS reminds us of the core principles that uphold democracy and the brave librarians at the frontlines risking their careers and freedom to protect access to information and defend our rights.