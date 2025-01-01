Help Safeguard Public Media

Urge the new congress to safeguard public media

With 70+ new lawmakers, a March 14 funding deadline, and growing threats to defund public media, now is the time to make your voice heard. Send an urgent message to the new Congress: protect public media funding.

Please visit Protect My Public Media and sign up as an advocate click here

Protect My Public Media (PMPM) is an action network of Americans who are dedicated to protecting local public television and radio stations and the programming and services they provide. PMPM, in collaboration with local stations and partners, directs audiences to take action to protect the federal investment in public media. Click to visit protectmypublicmedia.org