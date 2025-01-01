© 2025
We recently completed the changeover to a new, much improved audio management system, including a new program scheduling computer, file servers, workstations and more secure and reliable IT networking between our studios in Garden City and Amarillo. This work involved thousands of audio files and lines of programming code, so you may hear some glitches in our programming as we "burn-in" the system in the coming days. We apologize for any disruptions to your listening. If you have questions or problems to report, please contact HPPR's Technical Director, Alex Fregger (afregger@hppr.org).

Help Safeguard Public Media

Take a stand for local stations and programs you love

Urge the new congress to safeguard public media

With 70+ new lawmakers, a March 14 funding deadline, and growing threats to defund public media, now is the time to make your voice heard. Send an urgent message to the new Congress: protect public media funding.

Please visit Protect My Public Media and sign up as an advocate click here

Protect My Public Media (PMPM) is an action network of Americans who are dedicated to protecting local public television and radio stations and the programming and services they provide. PMPM, in collaboration with local stations and partners, directs audiences to take action to protect the federal investment in public media. Click to visit protectmypublicmedia.org