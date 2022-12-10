© 2021
background_fid.jpg
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Holiday special programming

A Mexican Baroque Christmas with the Rose Ensemble: Tuesday, Dec 20 at 7 pm CT

High Plains Public Radio
Published December 10, 2022 at 9:39 PM CST
A Mexican Baroque Christmas with the Rose Ensemble.jpg

This holiday program features over two centuries of festive Christmas dances and songs from the great cathedrals of Puebla and Mexico City. With rich instrumental and percussive accompaniment, solos and choruses burst forth in this program that's a far cry from the same old Christmas show. Plus a couple of surprises for the season in this one hour production. The music is all rhythmic and tuneful and totally appealing. Hosted by public radio veteran Tom Crann, with the Rose Ensemble’s Artistic Director, Jordan Sramek, It’s A Mexican Baroque Christmas with the Rose Ensemble.

Holiday special programming