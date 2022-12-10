A Paul Winter Solstice: Wednesday, Dec 14 at 7 pm CT

Celebrate the return of the sun with an encore performance recorded in the world’s largest Gothic cathedral. Musicians include Noel Paul Stookey, also known as Paul from the folk trio Peter, Paul and Mary. The Paul Winter Consort Winter Solstice Celebration (its official full title) also featured old friends like gospel singer Theresa Thomason and the Forces of Nature dance and drumming troupe from Harlem.

This program will air Wednesday 12/14 at 7 pm CT.