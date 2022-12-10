© 2021
Holiday special programming

Hanukkah Lights 2022: Sunday, Dec 18 at 6 pm CT

High Plains Public Radio
Published December 10, 2022 at 1:50 PM CST
Hanukkah Lights

A perennial NPR favorite, Hanukkah Lights features all new Hanukkah stories. Read by hosts Susan Stamberg and Murray Horwitz. Murray and Susan looked back into the show's 30 year archive and picked their favorite stories: "Hanukkah Gelt" by Sholem Aleichem, "Gifts of the Last Night" by Rebecca Goldstein, "How To Spell The Name Of G-d" by Ellen Orleans, "Of Love and Latkes" by Lia Pripstein, and "Erev Christmas" by Clement Clarke Moore, translated by Marie Jaffe.

