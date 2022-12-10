¡Vamos a Belén! Christmas with The Rose Ensemble: Tuesday, Dec 20 at 3 pm CT

The acclaimed Rose Ensemble returns with a free one-hour special featuring festive and evocative music from early Peru, Bolivia, Mexico, and beyond. Colonial Latin America was a melting pot of ethnic diversity, when newcomers wrestled with local traditions, and cultural conflict was often reconciled through musical collaboration. Dances from the streets of Mother Spain mingle with African rhythms and indigenous languages, while celebration turns glorious in the pageantry of the Franciscan missions of California and New Mexico. The Rose Ensemble is joined by special guests, Piffaro, The Renaissance Band. For more information, contact info@roseensemble.org. “The feel of a rambunctious street festival in La Paz or La Plata back in the days when the Spaniards had fairly freshly arrived…The singers were in high spirits and fine voice, and… the music shone a brightly hued light upon the music of the Mexican baroque and its Bolivian cousins…” - Saint Paul Pioneer Press